Bowling Green Bobcats at Sullivan Eagles
Bowling Green Bobcats at Sullivan Eagles

Sullivan's Sophia Weirich is late with the tag as Eureka's Abbey Seiler slides in safely to steal home during a softball game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

What, where: Class 3 state semifinal at Sullivan.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Records: Bowling Green 19-7; Sullivan 19-9.

What’s next: The winner of Blair Oaks (24-6) and Savannah (17-1) in the state championship game at 5 p.m. next Friday at the Killian Sports Complex in Springfield.

Quarterfinal scores: Sullivan 4, Logan-Rogersville 0; Bowling Green 8, Perryville 7.

About Bowling Green: The Bobcats will be competing in the state semifinal round for the first time in school history. … This season marks the fifth time in school history that the team has won a district title where the team won a sectional three times but was never able to get past the quarterfinal round until now. … Senior Grace Dameron leads the Bobcats in hitting (.468, 6 HR, 23 RBI) while junior Tanner Turner (13-0 record, 2.33 ERA) leads the pitching staff.

About Sullivan: The Eagles have reached the Class 3 semifinals for the third straight year and the fourth time in the last five seasons. … Sullivan fell to Helias in the title game at the end of last season. … Eagles have won three in a row, including knocking off the state’s top-ranked team in Logan-Rogersville on the road in the quarterfinals. … Hanna Johanning has been a statistical leader for the team as she owns a .476 average to go along with eight home runs and 38 RBI while her 9-4 record and 2.79 ERA over 80 and 1/3 innings combines with Jaedin Blankenship (10-5 record, 2.67 ERA in 76 innings) to form a potent one-two punch in the circle.

