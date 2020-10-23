Bowling Green Bobcats at Sullivan Eagles

What, where: Class 3 state semifinal at Sullivan.
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Records: Bowling Green 19-7; Sullivan 19-9.
What’s next: The winner of Blair Oaks (24-6) and Savannah (17-1) in the state championship game at 5 p.m. next Friday at the Killian Sports Complex in Springfield.
Quarterfinal scores: Sullivan 4, Logan-Rogersville 0; Bowling Green 8, Perryville 7.
About Bowling Green: The Bobcats will be competing in the state semifinal round for the first time in school history. … This season marks the fifth time in school history that the team has won a district title where the team won a sectional three times but was never able to get past the quarterfinal round until now. … Senior Grace Dameron leads the Bobcats in hitting (.468, 6 HR, 23 RBI) while junior Tanner Turner (13-0 record, 2.33 ERA) leads the pitching staff.
About Sullivan: The Eagles have reached the Class 3 semifinals for the third straight year and the fourth time in the last five seasons. … Sullivan fell to Helias in the title game at the end of last season. … Eagles have won three in a row, including knocking off the state’s top-ranked team in Logan-Rogersville on the road in the quarterfinals. … Hanna Johanning has been a statistical leader for the team as she owns a .476 average to go along with eight home runs and 38 RBI while her 9-4 record and 2.79 ERA over 80 and 1/3 innings combines with Jaedin Blankenship (10-5 record, 2.67 ERA in 76 innings) to form a potent one-two punch in the circle.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.