Box: Affton 10, Westminster 8
Box: Affton 10, Westminster 8

1234567RHE
Westminster2004110880
Affton12005201000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Westminster0-10-08/810/10
Affton1-00-010/108/8

WestminsterABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ellie Berkland (#1)4222100
Jadyn Patton (#8)2210000
Marty Briner (#4)4120010
Gabby Merrifield (#9)4111000
Hope Linam (#22)4101000
Kennedy Pearson (#28)2100000
Molly Kate Bugh (#10)4021100

Affton
Individual stats Have not been reported.

