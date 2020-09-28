Box: Affton 10, Westminster 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Westminster
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|8
|0
|Affton
|1
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|0
|10
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Westminster
|0-1
|0-0
|8/8
|10/10
|Affton
|1-0
|0-0
|10/10
|8/8
|Westminster
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ellie Berkland (#1)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Jadyn Patton (#8)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marty Briner (#4)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gabby Merrifield (#9)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hope Linam (#22)
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy Pearson (#28)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molly Kate Bugh (#10)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
