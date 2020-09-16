 Skip to main content
Box: Battle 11, Francis Howell 0
Box: Battle 11, Francis Howell 0

12345RHE
Francis Howell00000021
Battle114501100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell0-80-320/270/9
Battle3-10-026/38/1

Francis HowellABRHRBI2B3BHR
Allison Hemsath (#8, OF, Jr.)2010000
Macy Nix (#19, IF, Fr.)2010000

Battle
Individual stats Have not been reported.

