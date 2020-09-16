Box: Battle 11, Francis Howell 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Battle
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0
|11
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell
|0-8
|0-3
|20/2
|70/9
|Battle
|3-1
|0-0
|26/3
|8/1
|Francis Howell
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Allison Hemsath (#8, OF, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macy Nix (#19, IF, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Battle
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
