Box: Battle 4, Fort Zumwalt South 2
Box: Battle 4, Fort Zumwalt South 2

12345678RHE
Battle01001002400
Fort Zumwalt South00010100252

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Battle2-10-015/58/3
Fort Zumwalt South1-20-013/419/6

Battle
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Cadence Dempsey (#1, 3B, Jr.)4110100
Zoey Robinson (#10, P, Fr.)2111001
Sydney Kill (#23, P, So.)3010100
Sami Picha (#4, SS, Jr.)3010000
Lexie Griggs (#12, C, Fr.)3010000

