Box: Battle 4, Fort Zumwalt South 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|R
|H
|E
|Battle
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Battle
|2-1
|0-0
|15/5
|8/3
|Fort Zumwalt South
|1-2
|0-0
|13/4
|19/6
|Battle
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Cadence Dempsey (#1, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Zoey Robinson (#10, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sydney Kill (#23, P, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sami Picha (#4, SS, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lexie Griggs (#12, C, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
