|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Maplewood-RH
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|9
|11
|0
|Bayless
|5
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Maplewood-RH
|2-3
|1-2
|46/9
|52/10
|Bayless
|2-3
|1-0
|52/10
|75/15
|Maplewood-RH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Minta Reeves (So.)
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Sabath (So.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaci Kime (Fr.)
|5
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sarah Simonis
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claire Moylan (So.)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Layne Sukanek (Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lucy Metcalf (So.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Loos (Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.