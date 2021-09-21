Box: Bayless 15, Hancock 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Bayless
|0
|1
|6
|3
|5
|15
|14
|0
|Hancock
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Bayless
|4-2
|3-1
|63/10
|44/7
|Hancock
|1-7
|1-2
|30/5
|133/22
|Bayless
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Izzy Kohl (So.)
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Kecia Lormine (Sr.)
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ella Follen (Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suvada Dubinovic (Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah Hoock (Jr.)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marissa Kohler (So.)
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sherrell Van (Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kylie Diefenbach (Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hancock
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
