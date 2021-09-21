 Skip to main content
Box: Bayless 15, Hancock 3
Box: Bayless 15, Hancock 3

12345RHE
Bayless0163515140
Hancock03000300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Bayless4-23-163/1044/7
Hancock1-71-230/5133/22

BaylessABRHRBI2B3BHR
Izzy Kohl (So.)4341020
Kecia Lormine (Sr.)4322001
Ella Follen (Jr.)4221000
Suvada Dubinovic (Jr.)4200000
Sarah Hoock (Jr.)2200000
Marissa Kohler (So.)4141001
Sherrell Van (Sr.)4111001
Kylie Diefenbach (Sr.)4111000

Hancock
Individual stats Have not been reported.

