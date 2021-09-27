 Skip to main content
Box: Bayless 16, Riverview Gardens 1
123RHE
Riverview Gardens001100
Bayless114116130

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Riverview Gardens0-10-01/116/16
Bayless9-23-1128/12854/54

Riverview Gardens
Individual stats Have not been reported.

BaylessABRHRBI2B3BHR
Suvada Dubinovic (Jr.)1311000
Marissa Kohler (So.)1311000
Izzy Kohl (So.)2222001
Tracy Nguyen (Fr.)1211000
Ava Eckhard (So.)1212000
Kylie Diefenbach (Sr.)2120000
Arnela Cejvanovic (So.)2122000
Aubre Follen (Fr.)2111000
Mykel Brooks (Sr.)0100000
Sarah Hoock (Jr.)3022000

