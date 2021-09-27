Box: Bayless 16, Riverview Gardens 1

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Riverview Gardens
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bayless
|11
|4
|1
|16
|13
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|0-1
|0-0
|1/1
|16/16
|Bayless
|9-2
|3-1
|128/128
|54/54
|Riverview Gardens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Bayless
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Suvada Dubinovic (Jr.)
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marissa Kohler (So.)
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Izzy Kohl (So.)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Tracy Nguyen (Fr.)
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ava Eckhard (So.)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kylie Diefenbach (Sr.)
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arnela Cejvanovic (So.)
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aubre Follen (Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mykel Brooks (Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah Hoock (Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.