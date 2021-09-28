 Skip to main content
Box: Bayless 19, Gateway Science Academy 4
Box: Bayless 19, Gateway Science Academy 4

123RHE
Gateway Science Academy400400
Bayless01271990

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Gateway Science Academy0-40-015/474/18
Bayless10-23-1147/3758/14

Gateway Science Academy
Individual stats Have not been reported.

BaylessABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kylie Diefenbach (#12, 3B, Sr.)3332000
Sarah Hoock (#11, C, Jr.)2322000
Ella Follen (#24, 1B, Jr.)1313010
Kecia Lormine (#19, OF, Sr.)1312000
Ava Eckhard (#7, INF, So.)1210010
Marissa Kohler (#8, P, So.)1202000
Izzy Kohl (#2, P, So.)2110100
Mykel Brooks (#13, OF, Sr.)0100000
Suvada Dubinovic (#5, 2B, Jr.)2101000

