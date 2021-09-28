Box: Bayless 19, Gateway Science Academy 4

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Gateway Science Academy
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Bayless
|0
|12
|7
|19
|9
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Gateway Science Academy
|0-4
|0-0
|15/4
|74/18
|Bayless
|10-2
|3-1
|147/37
|58/14
|Gateway Science Academy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Bayless
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kylie Diefenbach (#12, 3B, Sr.)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah Hoock (#11, C, Jr.)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Follen (#24, 1B, Jr.)
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kecia Lormine (#19, OF, Sr.)
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ava Eckhard (#7, INF, So.)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Marissa Kohler (#8, P, So.)
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Izzy Kohl (#2, P, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mykel Brooks (#13, OF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suvada Dubinovic (#5, 2B, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
