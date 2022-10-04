 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Bayless 8, Maplewood-RH 7

  • 0
1234567RHE
Maplewood-RH0100501760
Bayless3220100800

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Maplewood-RH4-102-482/6153/11
Bayless10-43-1175/1294/7

Maplewood-RHABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lillian Watkins (Sr.)4220000
Minta Reeves (Fr.)4130000
Sierra Long (So.)4110000
Jadyn Garneau (Jr.)4100000
Jaeda Hodge (So.)3100000
Lucy Metcalf (Fr.)4100000

Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.

