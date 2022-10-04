Box: Bayless 8, Maplewood-RH 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Maplewood-RH
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|7
|6
|0
|Bayless
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Maplewood-RH
|4-10
|2-4
|82/6
|153/11
|Bayless
|10-4
|3-1
|175/12
|94/7
|Maplewood-RH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lillian Watkins (Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minta Reeves (Fr.)
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra Long (So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jadyn Garneau (Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jaeda Hodge (So.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lucy Metcalf (Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.