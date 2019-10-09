Red October special: Subscribe now
Gateway Science Academy200200
Bayless89017130

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Gateway Science Academy1-100-052/5216/20
Bayless4-140-8146/13293/27

Gateway Science Academy
Individual stats Have not been reported.

BaylessABRHRBI2B3BHR
Mileena Williams (#1, P, Sr.)3332200
Mykel Brooks (#13, OF, So.)2322000
Jordan Long (#14, C, Sr.)2322000
Katie Lacroix (#7, P, Jr.)3222000
Melisa Beganovic (#2, INF, Sr.)1212000
Jocelyn Gutierrez (#18, UTI, Sr.)1112000
Sherrell Van (#3, INF, So.)2111000
Regan Dunnegan (#11, UTI, Sr.)1111000
Nour Gomaa (#8, OF, Sr.)0100000

