|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Gateway Science Academy
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bayless
|8
|9
|0
|17
|13
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Gateway Science Academy
|1-10
|0-0
|52/5
|216/20
|Bayless
|4-14
|0-8
|146/13
|293/27
|Gateway Science Academy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Bayless
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Mileena Williams (#1, P, Sr.)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Mykel Brooks (#13, OF, So.)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan Long (#14, C, Sr.)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Katie Lacroix (#7, P, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Melisa Beganovic (#2, INF, Sr.)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jocelyn Gutierrez (#18, UTI, Sr.)
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sherrell Van (#3, INF, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Regan Dunnegan (#11, UTI, Sr.)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nour Gomaa (#8, OF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0