Box: Belle 13, St. James 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Belle
|3
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|St. James
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|8
|4
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Belle
|4-0
|0-0
|54/14
|8/2
|St. James
|5-12
|2-4
|97/24
|149/37
|Belle
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. James
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alexus Freeman (#11, P, Jr.)
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Emily Recker (#1, IF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Baylee Maxwell (#33, OF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martiera Curtis (#16, IF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacey Spurgeon (#10, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sarah Rector (#27, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0