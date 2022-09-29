 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Box: Belle 13, St. James 2

  • 0
123456RHE
Belle3303221300
St. James100010284

People are also reading…

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Belle4-00-054/148/2
St. James5-122-497/24149/37

Belle
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. JamesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alexus Freeman (#11, P, Jr.)3131110
Emily Recker (#1, IF, Jr.)3110010
Baylee Maxwell (#33, OF, Fr.)3010000
Martiera Curtis (#16, IF, Sr.)3010000
Jacey Spurgeon (#10, OF, Sr.)3011100
Sarah Rector (#27, OF, So.)3010000

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area fall softball rankings, Week 6

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/26/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (23-3)12. Eureka (15-3)23. Summit (15-3)44. Francis Howell (1…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News