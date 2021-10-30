Box: Blair Oaks 4, Sullivan 0

|1
|Blair Oaks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Sullivan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Blair Oaks
|6-2
|0-0
|34/4
|16/2
|Sullivan
|27-10
|7-0
|316/40
|116/14
-
|Blair Oaks
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Sullivan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alexis Funkhouser (#6, 5-10, 1B, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Dorie Richardson (#5, 5-1, UTL, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
