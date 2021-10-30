 Skip to main content
Box: Blair Oaks 4, Sullivan 0
Box: Blair Oaks 4, Sullivan 0

1234567RHE
Blair Oaks0000000400
Sullivan0000000020

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Blair Oaks6-20-034/416/2
Sullivan27-107-0316/40116/14

Blair Oaks
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SullivanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alexis Funkhouser (#6, 5-10, 1B, Jr.)3010100
Dorie Richardson (#5, 5-1, UTL, Fr.)2010000

