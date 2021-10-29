Box: Blue Springs South 12, Parkway South 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway South
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Blue Springs South
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|12
|12
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway South
|23-10
|2-4
|238/7
|148/4
|Blue Springs South
|6-2
|0-0
|71/2
|36/1
|Parkway South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Illaria Quezada (#11, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aubrie Marian (#12, C, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Ware (#13, P, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hilary Jumps (#2, OF, So.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Blue Springs South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|E Smith (CF)
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M Hoffman (RF)
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|E Westhoff (LF)
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|T Borovac
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A Wilhelm (2B)
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E Berry (SS)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E Edwards
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B Brumley (1B)
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L Good (3B)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
