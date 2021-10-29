 Skip to main content
Box: Blue Springs South 12, Parkway South 3
Box: Blue Springs South 12, Parkway South 3

1234567RHE
Parkway South2100000350
Blue Springs South300360012120

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway South23-102-4238/7148/4
Blue Springs South6-20-071/236/1

Parkway SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Illaria Quezada (#11, OF, Sr.)2121101
Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, Jr.)3110000
Aubrie Marian (#12, C, So.)0100000
Ashley Ware (#13, P, Jr.)2010000
Hilary Jumps (#2, OF, So.)1010100

Blue Springs SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
E Smith (CF)4310000
M Hoffman (RF)4224110
E Westhoff (LF)2220200
T Borovac1200000
A Wilhelm (2B)2120100
E Berry (SS)4110010
E Edwards1100000
B Brumley (1B)4032000
L Good (3B)4010000

