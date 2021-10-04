Box: Borgia 11, New Haven 0

|1
|Borgia
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Borgia
|6-12
|1-3
|96/5
|122/7
|New Haven
|8-9
|2-4
|103/6
|55/3
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|New Haven
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Abby Meyer (#17, RF, So.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Wilson (#3, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindsey Steinbeck (#12, SS, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
