Box: Borgia 12, Lutheran St. Charles 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Lutheran St. Charles
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Borgia
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|5-14
|3-1
|105/6
|213/11
|Borgia
|7-15
|1-3
|112/6
|142/7
|Lutheran St. Charles
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Klara Bulla (#16, 3RD, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Martin (#10, C, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rachael Small (#8, OF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Johnson (#19, 1ST, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molly Miller (#17, P, Fr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Liliana Magers (#24, OF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.