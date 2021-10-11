 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 12, Lutheran St. Charles 2
12345RHE
Lutheran St. Charles02000252
Borgia461011200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles5-143-1105/6213/11
Borgia7-151-3112/6142/7

Lutheran St. CharlesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Klara Bulla (#16, 3RD, Fr.)3110000
Ashley Martin (#10, C, Jr.)1100000
Rachael Small (#8, OF, Jr.)3010000
Grace Johnson (#19, 1ST, Fr.)3010000
Molly Miller (#17, P, Fr.)1010100
Liliana Magers (#24, OF, Fr.)3010000

Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.

