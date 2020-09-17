 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Borgia 5, Northwest Cedar Hill 3
0 comments

Box: Borgia 5, Northwest Cedar Hill 3

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Northwest Cedar Hill00000003130
Borgia0000000500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill9-50-0111/877/6
Borgia4-31-326/211/1

Northwest Cedar HillABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jenna Roth (#3, Sr.)4220000
Grace Eimer (#14, Jr.)3110000
Madi Stichling (#28, Jr.)4032000
Lane Petry (#22, Sr.)4021000
Sarah Roth (#11, Sr.)4020000
Ella Stichling (#2, So.)4020000
Vanessa Cardenas (#13, Sr.)3010000

Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports