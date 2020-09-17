Box: Borgia 5, Northwest Cedar Hill 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Borgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|9-5
|0-0
|111/8
|77/6
|Borgia
|4-3
|1-3
|26/2
|11/1
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jenna Roth (#3, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Eimer (#14, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madi Stichling (#28, Jr.)
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lane Petry (#22, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah Roth (#11, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Stichling (#2, So.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanessa Cardenas (#13, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.