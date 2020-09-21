Box: Borgia 6, Pacific 3

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Borgia
|5-3
|1-3
|32/4
|25/3
|Pacific
|4-6
|3-0
|52/6
|58/7
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Pacific
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Olivia Walker (#18, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Molly Prichard (#22, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ilexia Wallace (#4, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trinity Brandhorst (#8, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Hanger (#6, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bella Walker (#11, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
