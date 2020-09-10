Box: Borgia 7, St. Dominic 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|St. Dominic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7
|Borgia
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Dominic
|2-4
|1-1
|25/4
|48/8
|Borgia
|3-2
|1-2
|21/4
|8/1
|St. Dominic
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Grace Edwards (#8, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
