Box: Borgia 7, St. Dominic 0
12345RHE
St. Dominic00000057
Borgia05002700

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Dominic2-41-125/448/8
Borgia3-21-221/48/1

St. DominicABRHRBI2B3BHR
Grace Edwards (#8, P, Jr.)3020000
Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)3010100
Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)3010000
Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Jr.)3010000

Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.

