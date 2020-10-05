Box: Bowling Green 4, Warrenton 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Warrenton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Warrenton
|13-5
|7-0
|137/8
|53/3
|Bowling Green
|12-2
|6-0
|102/6
|47/3
|Warrenton
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avery Tucker (#12, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hailey Roberts (#8, IF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Jordan Lynn (#1, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kennady Estes (#7, IF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.