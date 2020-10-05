 Skip to main content
Box: Bowling Green 4, Warrenton 3
Box: Bowling Green 4, Warrenton 3

1234567RHE
Warrenton0000102360
Bowling Green0002020400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Warrenton13-57-0137/853/3
Bowling Green12-26-0102/647/3

WarrentonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Avery Tucker (#12, C, Sr.)3121001
Hailey Roberts (#8, IF, Sr.)4122001
Jordan Lynn (#1, OF, Sr.)3110100
Kennady Estes (#7, IF, Sr.)3010000

Bowling Green
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Softball - Fall

