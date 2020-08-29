 Skip to main content
Box: Bowling Green 6, Francis Howell Central 5
Box: Bowling Green 6, Francis Howell Central 5

1234567RHE
Bowling Green1121100600
Francis Howell Central2000300572

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Bowling Green1-20-016/523/8
Francis Howell Central2-10-016/510/3

Bowling Green
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)3210000
Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Jr.)4122100
Riley Quinn (#10, UT, Jr.)2100000
Emma Sieveking (#11, UT, Jr.)1100000
Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)3022100
Skylar Webb (#7, C, Jr.)2010000
Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Jr.)3011000

