Box: Bowling Green 6, Liberty (Wentzville) 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|6
|0
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Bowling Green
|4-2
|0-0
|35/6
|17/3
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4-8
|1-3
|61/10
|84/14
|Bowling Green
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Baylie Roetemeyer (#13, C, Fr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ella Evans (#6, INF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Strother (#2, INF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marley Nelson (#10, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.