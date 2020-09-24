Box: Cape Girardeau Central 3, Jefferson 2

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Cape Girardeau Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Jefferson
|5-6
|1-3
|75/7
|68/6
|Cape Girardeau Central
|5-3
|0-1
|56/5
|61/6
|Jefferson
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Cameron Menke (#17, IF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maggie Brunke (#2, IF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brittany Bittick (#12, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cape Girardeau Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
