Box: Cape Girardeau Central 3, Jefferson 2
Box: Cape Girardeau Central 3, Jefferson 2

1234567RHE
Jefferson0000000250
Cape Girardeau Central0000000300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Jefferson5-61-375/768/6
Cape Girardeau Central5-30-156/561/6

JeffersonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Cameron Menke (#17, IF, Jr.)3121000
Maggie Brunke (#2, IF, Sr.)2110000
Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Sr.)3010000
Brittany Bittick (#12, OF, Sr.)3010000

Cape Girardeau Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Tags

