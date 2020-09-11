Box: Cape Girardeau Central 5, Festus 2

|R
|H
|E
|Festus
|2
|8
|0
|Cape Girardeau Central
|5
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Festus
|1-7
|0-2
|23/3
|59/7
|Cape Girardeau Central
|2-1
|0-0
|15/2
|23/3
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Liv Isbell (#3, C, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey Propst (#8, 1B, So.)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKenzie McJunkins (#33, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tristan Foulk (#15, OF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cape Girardeau Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
