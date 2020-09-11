 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Cape Girardeau Central 5, Festus 2
0 comments

Box: Cape Girardeau Central 5, Festus 2

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
RHE
Festus280
Cape Girardeau Central500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Festus1-70-223/359/7
Cape Girardeau Central2-10-015/223/3

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)3120200
Liv Isbell (#3, C, Fr.)3100000
Bailey Propst (#8, 1B, So.)3030000
McKenzie McJunkins (#33, 2B, Jr.)3011000
Tristan Foulk (#15, OF, Sr.)2010000
Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)3011000

Cape Girardeau Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/51. Troy Buchanan (5-0) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (2-0) is idle.3. Northwest Cedar Hill (4-2) is idle.4. Francis H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports