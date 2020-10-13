Box: Cape Girardeau Central 5, Festus 4

|R
|H
|E
|Festus
|4
|6
|0
|Cape Girardeau Central
|5
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Festus
|6-20
|3-4
|118/5
|207/8
|Cape Girardeau Central
|10-4
|0-1
|101/4
|97/4
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Tristan Foulk (#15, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Paige Perry (#42, 3B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKenzie McJunkins (#33, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter Ellsworth (#1, P, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cape Girardeau Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.