Box: Cape Girardeau Central 5, Festus 4
RHE
Festus460
Cape Girardeau Central500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Festus6-203-4118/5207/8
Cape Girardeau Central10-40-1101/497/4

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Tristan Foulk (#15, OF, Sr.)3120100
Paige Perry (#42, 3B, Sr.)4112010
Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)2110000
McKenzie McJunkins (#33, 2B, Jr.)3100000
Hunter Ellsworth (#1, P, So.)4011000
Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)4010000

Cape Girardeau Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

