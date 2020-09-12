 Skip to main content
Box: Cape Girardeau Central 6, St. Dominic 2
123456RHE
Cape Girardeau Central100320600
St. Dominic002000292

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Cape Girardeau Central3-10-021/526/6
St. Dominic3-71-141/1087/22

Cape Girardeau Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. DominicABRHRBI2B3BHR
Grace Edwards (#8, P, Jr.)3120100
Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)3120100
Abbie Danchus (#30, 2B, So.)3022100
Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)3010000
Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, Fr.)3010000
Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)2010000

