Box: Cape Girardeau Central 6, St. Dominic 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Cape Girardeau Central
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|St. Dominic
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Cape Girardeau Central
|3-1
|0-0
|21/5
|26/6
|St. Dominic
|3-7
|1-1
|41/10
|87/22
|Cape Girardeau Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Dominic
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Grace Edwards (#8, P, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Abbie Danchus (#30, 2B, So.)
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.