Box: Cape Notre Dame 10, Farmington 0
0 comments

123456RHE
Farmington000000026
Cape Notre Dame4140011000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Farmington4-31-142/634/5
Cape Notre Dame3-01-039/61/0

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Mckennah Wallace (#9, 3B, Jr.)2010000
Alayna Resinger (#15, OF, So.)2010000

Cape Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.

