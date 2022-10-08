 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Cape Notre Dame 11, Incarnate Word 1

  • 0
1234567RHE
Cape Notre Dame00000001100
Incarnate Word0000000172

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Cape Notre Dame8-40-172/639/3
Incarnate Word8-201-2126/10188/16

Cape Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Incarnate WordABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ella Post (#17, Sr.)4120000
Kenzie Nelson (#99, Jr.)3021000
Sam Buehler (#3, Sr.)2010000
Olivia Stroker (#1, Sr.)4010000
Aubrey Lasek (#11, Jr.)2010000

