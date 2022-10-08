Box: Cape Notre Dame 11, Incarnate Word 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Cape Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Cape Notre Dame
|8-4
|0-1
|72/6
|39/3
|Incarnate Word
|8-20
|1-2
|126/10
|188/16
|Cape Notre Dame
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Incarnate Word
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ella Post (#17, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kenzie Nelson (#99, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Buehler (#3, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Stroker (#1, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aubrey Lasek (#11, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0