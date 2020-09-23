 Skip to main content
Box: Cape Notre Dame 16, Festus 1
Box: Cape Notre Dame 16, Festus 1

RHE
Cape Notre Dame1600
Festus130

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Cape Notre Dame6-11-068/1014/2
Festus3-122-267/10115/16

Cape Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
McKenzie McJunkins (#33, 2B, Jr.)2110000
Paige Perry (#42, 3B, Sr.)1011100
Hunter Ellsworth (#1, P, So.)1010000

