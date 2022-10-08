 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Cape Notre Dame 3, Incarnate Word 2

  • 0
1234567RHE
Cape Notre Dame0000000300
Incarnate Word0000000283

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Cape Notre Dame8-40-172/639/3
Incarnate Word8-201-2126/10188/16

Cape Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Incarnate WordABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sam Buehler (#3, Sr.)3120000
Ally Ledbetter (#25, So.)3120000
Aubrey Lasek (#11, Jr.)3021000
Meghan Fowlie (#5, So.)3011000
Olivia Stroker (#1, Sr.)3010000

The top scorers in the area: Meet our Athletes of the Week

