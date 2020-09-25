 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Cape Notre Dame 6, Incarnate Word 5
0 comments

Box: Cape Notre Dame 6, Incarnate Word 5

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Incarnate Word0000000590
Cape Notre Dame0000000600

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Incarnate Word3-40-147/743/6
Cape Notre Dame8-11-081/1219/3

Incarnate WordABRHRBI2B3BHR
Brielle DiMemmo (#25, Jr.)4221001
Rachel Ross (#24, Fr.)2120000
Olivia Stroker (#16, So.)3110000
Sam Buehler (#3, So.)2100000
Lauren Gallagher (#18, Sr.)4021000
Mia Boyd (#42, Sr.)4010100
Macy Brown (#47, Jr.)4011000

Cape Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports