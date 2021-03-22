Box: Clayton 17, McCluer 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Clayton
|10
|0
|5
|2
|17
|0
|0
|McCluer
|3
|1
|1
|2
|7
|5
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Clayton
|1-0
|1-0
|17/17
|7/7
|McCluer
|0-1
|0-1
|7/7
|17/17
|Clayton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|McCluer
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Michae'La White (#8, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Demaiya Martin (#1)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kylie Tracy (#5)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Destiny Richardson (#14)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jenna Tracy (#11)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mikayla Wilson (#12)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0