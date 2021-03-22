 Skip to main content
Box: Clayton 17, McCluer 7
Box: Clayton 17, McCluer 7

1234RHE
Clayton100521700
McCluer3112754

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Clayton1-01-017/177/7
McCluer0-10-17/717/17

Clayton
Individual stats Have not been reported.

McCluerABRHRBI2B3BHR
Michae'La White (#8, Sr.)2211100
Demaiya Martin (#1)3120000
Kylie Tracy (#5)2111000
Destiny Richardson (#14)2111000
Jenna Tracy (#11)2100000
Mikayla Wilson (#12)3100000

