|R
|H
|E
|Clayton
|22
|16
|0
|Jennings
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Clayton
|3-1
|3-1
|85/21
|24/6
|Jennings
|3-2
|3-2
|81/20
|70/18
|Clayton
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Marny Kearney (#11, 3rd, Sr.)
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Amanda Miller (#3, Of, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brooke Lytle (#13, 1st, Jr.)
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Skylar Jacobs (#12, C, Jr.)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Madison Nettles (#15, OF, Jr.)
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samara Landy (#2, PO, Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Mutis (#9, INF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Geneviane Roach (#16, OF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper Teich (#5, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jennings
|Individual stats Have not been reported.