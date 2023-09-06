|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Lutheran St. Charles
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|5
|3
|Clopton
|1
|1
|6
|1
|4
|13
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|2-3
|1-0
|50/10
|40/8
|Clopton
|1-0
|0-0
|13/3
|3/1
|Lutheran St. Charles
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Chloe Reed (#12, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Allison Auringer (#4, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Clark (#10, So.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Klara Bulla (#1, Jr.)
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ellie Smith (#8, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clopton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.