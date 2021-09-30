 Skip to main content
Box: Clopton 8, Wright City 3
Box: Clopton 8, Wright City 3

1234567RHE
Clopton0600200800
Wright City0000021380

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Clopton1-01-08/83/3
Wright City7-103-5114/114117/117

Clopton
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Wright CityABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lydia Clubb (#17, 5-6, SS)3131000
Kendall Hannah (#2, 5-5, OF, Sr.)4121100
Ellie Rodriguez (#5, 5-5, OF, Sr.)3110100
Tristen Head (#6, 5-7, C, Sr.)4010000
Paige Rees (#8, 5-6, OF)3011000

