Box: Cor Jesu 11, Lindbergh 9
1234567RHE
Lindbergh3121110994
Cor Jesu202022311162

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lindbergh2-30-136/735/7
Cor Jesu1-30-013/351/10

LindberghABRHRBI2B3BHR
Morgan Goodrich (#2, SS, Jr.)2420100
Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Jr.)4221100
Sam Waldron (#1, P, Sr.)3122000
Anastasia Olson (#14, P, Jr.)3111000
Kelsey Cochran (#4, P, So.)0100000
CJ Heathman (#16, 2B, Jr.)4011000
Emily Wright (#7, C, So.)2011100

Cor JesuABRHRBI2B3BHR
Grace Kleffner (Sr.)4333101
Allison Rodgers (Jr.)2321100
Lili Work (So.)5130010
Mary Clare Murphy (Sr.)5120100
Sophie Albers (Jr.)4121100
Maggie Allgeyer (Sr.)2110000
Lydia Thomas2013000
Anna Esserman4011000
Mary Beth Llewellyn3011000

