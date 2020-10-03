Box: Cor Jesu 11, Lindbergh 9

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Lindbergh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9
|9
|4
|Cor Jesu
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|11
|16
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lindbergh
|2-3
|0-1
|36/7
|35/7
|Cor Jesu
|1-3
|0-0
|13/3
|51/10
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Morgan Goodrich (#2, SS, Jr.)
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sam Waldron (#1, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Anastasia Olson (#14, P, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kelsey Cochran (#4, P, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CJ Heathman (#16, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Wright (#7, C, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cor Jesu
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Grace Kleffner (Sr.)
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Allison Rodgers (Jr.)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lili Work (So.)
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mary Clare Murphy (Sr.)
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sophie Albers (Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Maggie Allgeyer (Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lydia Thomas
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Esserman
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mary Beth Llewellyn
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
