|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Perryville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cor Jesu
|3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|11
|9
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Perryville
|1-8
|1-2
|41/5
|134/15
|Cor Jesu
|9-5
|2-0
|116/13
|74/8
|Perryville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Beau Belz (#18)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ruthie Labarge (#20, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mary Tumbarello (#2)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Rassmussen (#6)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Izzy Hochmuth (#1)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Izzy Rohr (#10)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zoey Mathews (#12)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aubrey Grimm (#21)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sophia Spivey (#13)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Amelia Morgan (#8)
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0