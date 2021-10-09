 Skip to main content
Box: Cor Jesu 12, Belle 2
Box: Cor Jesu 12, Belle 2

RHE
Cor Jesu12150
Belle200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Cor Jesu5-172-2105/5237/11
Belle2-50-021/156/3

Cor JesuABRHRBI2B3BHR
Isabelle Hochmuth4336100
Mary Tumbarello4330000
Allison Rodgers (Sr.)1310010
Lili Work (Jr.)4220000
Sophie Albers (Sr.)4123010
Claire Simpson3022010
Ruthie Labarge3010000
Natalie Niemczyk3010000

Belle
Individual stats Have not been reported.

