Box: Cor Jesu 12, Belle 2

|R
|H
|E
|Cor Jesu
|12
|15
|0
|Belle
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|5-17
|2-2
|105/5
|237/11
|Belle
|2-5
|0-0
|21/1
|56/3
|Cor Jesu
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Isabelle Hochmuth
|4
|3
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Mary Tumbarello
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Rodgers (Sr.)
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lili Work (Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sophie Albers (Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Claire Simpson
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ruthie Labarge
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Natalie Niemczyk
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Belle
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
