|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Cor Jesu
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|5
|0
|Incarnate Word
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|5-4
|1-0
|65/7
|63/7
|Incarnate Word
|2-5
|0-1
|28/3
|59/7
|Cor Jesu
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Beau Belz (#18)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Ruthie Labarge (#20, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zoey Mathews (#12)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sophia Spivey (#13)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mary Tumbarello (#2)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alice Vogel (#19)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Rassmussen (#6)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Incarnate Word
|Individual stats Have not been reported.