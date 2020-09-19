 Skip to main content
Box: Cuba 16, St. James 1
Box: Cuba 16, St. James 1

RHE
St. James162
Cuba1600

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. James1-90-340/4122/12
Cuba1-00-016/21/0

St. JamesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jacey Spurgeon (#32, OF, So.)2110000
Alyson Bullock (#3, OF, Jr.)3021000
Mariska Raglin (#12, OF, Sr.)2010000
Kori Alcorn (#23, C, Fr.)3010000
Karen Goodin (#14, IF, Fr.)2010000

Cuba
Individual stats Have not been reported.

