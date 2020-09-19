Box: Cuba 16, St. James 1

|R
|H
|E
|St. James
|1
|6
|2
|Cuba
|16
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. James
|1-9
|0-3
|40/4
|122/12
|Cuba
|1-0
|0-0
|16/2
|1/0
|St. James
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jacey Spurgeon (#32, OF, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alyson Bullock (#3, OF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mariska Raglin (#12, OF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kori Alcorn (#23, C, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Karen Goodin (#14, IF, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cuba
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.