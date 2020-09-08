 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: De Soto 13, Herculaneum 1
0 comments

Box: De Soto 13, Herculaneum 1

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
1234RHE
Herculaneum0100133
De Soto164213180

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Herculaneum1-20-119/627/9
De Soto2-71-020/775/25

HerculaneumABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kylie Romaine (Sr.)2010000
Madison Lawson (Jr.)2010000
Riley Adams (Fr.)2010000

De SotoABRHRBI2B3BHR
Hanna Pogue (#8, OF, Sr.)3330000
Bailee Howard (#5, 2B, Sr.)4222000
Cameron Hayes-Gowen (#11, OF, So.)3221000
Madison Hayes-Gowen (#10, 1B, Sr.)2210000
Emily Sampson (#4, OF, Jr.)3135010
Mackenzie Cluff (#24, 3B, So.)3121000
Hanna Eberhardt (#1, 1B, Jr.)2110000
Dusdea Schraymeyer (#20, OF, So.)0100000
Kaitlynn Hannah (#9, C, Sr.)3022100
Trista Grobe (#14, SS, Jr.)3022100

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports