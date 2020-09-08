Box: De Soto 13, Herculaneum 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Herculaneum
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|De Soto
|1
|6
|4
|2
|13
|18
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Herculaneum
|1-2
|0-1
|19/6
|27/9
|De Soto
|2-7
|1-0
|20/7
|75/25
|Herculaneum
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kylie Romaine (Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Lawson (Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Adams (Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De Soto
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Hanna Pogue (#8, OF, Sr.)
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bailee Howard (#5, 2B, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron Hayes-Gowen (#11, OF, So.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Hayes-Gowen (#10, 1B, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Sampson (#4, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mackenzie Cluff (#24, 3B, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hanna Eberhardt (#1, 1B, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dusdea Schraymeyer (#20, OF, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaitlynn Hannah (#9, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Trista Grobe (#14, SS, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
