|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|De Soto
|3-3
|2-0
|53/9
|41/7
|Herculaneum
|1-3
|0-1
|30/5
|63/10
|De Soto
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kaylyn Yamnitz (#44, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lane Hamtil (#20, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blake Parker (#11, 2nd, Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Lennington (#27, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryanna Raftery (#2, ss, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cheyenne Wood (#13, Cat, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0