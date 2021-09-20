Box: DuBourg 9, Herculaneum 5

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|DuBourg
|2-3
|1-1
|32/6
|53/11
|Herculaneum
|2-8
|1-3
|44/9
|110/22
|DuBourg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Abigail Kostecki (Sr.)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Quick (#12, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holley Johnson (Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lane Hamtil (So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Courtnee Lowrey (Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
