 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: DuBourg 9, Herculaneum 5
0 comments

Box: DuBourg 9, Herculaneum 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
123456RHE
DuBourg130005900
Herculaneum102002535

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
DuBourg2-31-132/653/11
Herculaneum2-81-344/9110/22

DuBourg
Individual stats Have not been reported.

HerculaneumABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abigail Kostecki (Sr.)2221000
Mackenzie Quick (#12, Fr.)3100000
Holley Johnson (Sr.)3100000
Lane Hamtil (So.)2100000
Courtnee Lowrey (Jr.)3011000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos, chasing some September club history, leads league in relievers’ WHIP

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/151. Summit (16-0) def. Marquette (13-4), 3-0.2. Eureka (13-1) def. Pacific (5-8), 11-1.3. Marquette (13-4) lost to S…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/131. Summit (13-0) def. Webster Groves (6-6), 10-0.2. Eureka (12-1) was idle.3. Marquette (11-3) def. Fox (11-5), 10-…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/141. Summit (13-0) was idle.2. Eureka (12-1) at Francis Howell (5-6), 4:15 p.m.3. Marquette (11-3) was idle.4. Washin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News