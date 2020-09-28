Box: Eureka 10, Northwest Cedar Hill 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Eureka
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|0
|10
|10
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Eureka
|2-0
|1-0
|20/10
|6/3
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|12-7
|0-0
|155/78
|105/52
|Eureka
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lizzie Bailey (#5, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mia Mazzola (#6, UT, Jr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Skylinn Pogue (#11, C, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sophi Mazzola (#16, 2B, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sydney Dennis (#3, SS, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ali Phillips (#23, UT, Jr.)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mariclaire Sabados (#27, P, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Abbey Seiler (#12, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
