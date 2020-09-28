 Skip to main content
Box: Eureka 10, Northwest Cedar Hill 3
123456RHE
Eureka00415010100
Northwest Cedar Hill001011300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Eureka2-01-020/106/3
Northwest Cedar Hill12-70-0155/78105/52

EurekaABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lizzie Bailey (#5, 1B, Sr.)3222010
Mia Mazzola (#6, UT, Jr.)2210100
Skylinn Pogue (#11, C, Jr.)4121000
Sophi Mazzola (#16, 2B, Fr.)4121000
Sydney Dennis (#3, SS, Sr.)4112000
Ali Phillips (#23, UT, Jr.)1111000
Mariclaire Sabados (#27, P, So.)4111100
Abbey Seiler (#12, OF, Sr.)4102000

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.

