Box: Eureka 10, Oakville 0
12345RHE
Oakville00000031
Eureka140231000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Oakville12-92-2134/6110/5
Eureka19-14-0189/945/2

OakvilleABRHRBI2B3BHR
Mallory Pike (#17, C, Sr.)2010000
Lilly Kahle (#10, 2B, Jr.)2010100
Amelia Wiesler (#18, 3B, Fr.)2010000

Eureka
Individual stats Have not been reported.

