Box: Eureka 13, Smithville 1
12345RHE
Eureka3222413100
Smithville01000100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Eureka12-10-0126/1025/2
Smithville2-30-022/231/2

EurekaABRHRBI2B3BHR
Cora Skaggs (Sr.)4333101
Ali Phillips (Sr.)4210000
Sophi Mazzola (So.)3213000
Kaelee Kohl (Sr.)3210000
Skylinn Pogue (Sr.)4122100
Mia Mazzola (Sr.)3112000
Sydney Bailey (So.)3110000
Katie Schweizer (Sr.)3100000

Smithville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

