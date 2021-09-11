Box: Eureka 13, Smithville 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Eureka
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|13
|10
|0
|Smithville
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Eureka
|12-1
|0-0
|126/10
|25/2
|Smithville
|2-3
|0-0
|22/2
|31/2
|Eureka
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Cora Skaggs (Sr.)
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Ali Phillips (Sr.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sophi Mazzola (So.)
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kaelee Kohl (Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Skylinn Pogue (Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mia Mazzola (Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sydney Bailey (So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Katie Schweizer (Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smithville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
