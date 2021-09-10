 Skip to main content
Box: Eureka 14, Excelsior Springs 1
12345RHE
Eureka2084014190
Excelsior Springs00001100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Eureka10-10-0101/922/2
Excelsior Springs0-20-05/022/2

EurekaABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sophi Mazzola (So.)4332100
Mia Mazzola (Sr.)4234210
Kaelee Kohl (Sr.)3210000
Elli Gianino (Jr.)4120000
Cora Skaggs (Sr.)4122000
Katie Schweizer (Sr.)2120000
Skylinn Pogue (Sr.)3123110
Sydney Bailey (So.)3110000
Cordie George (So.)1111000
Ali Phillips (Sr.)4112000
Maddie Seitz1010000

Excelsior Springs
Individual stats Have not been reported.

