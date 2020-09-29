 Skip to main content
Box: Eureka 3, Parkway South 2
1234567RHE
Parkway South1000001200
Eureka0020100380

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway South1-10-18/43/2
Eureka3-02-023/128/4

Parkway South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

EurekaABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sydney Dennis (#3, SS, Sr.)3231020
Skylinn Pogue (#11, C, Jr.)2110100
Mariclaire Sabados (#27, P, So.)3021100
Ali Phillips (#23, UT, Jr.)2011000
Sophi Mazzola (#16, 2B, Fr.)3010100

Sports