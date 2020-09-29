Box: Eureka 3, Parkway South 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway South
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Eureka
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway South
|1-1
|0-1
|8/4
|3/2
|Eureka
|3-0
|2-0
|23/12
|8/4
|Parkway South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Eureka
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sydney Dennis (#3, SS, Sr.)
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Skylinn Pogue (#11, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mariclaire Sabados (#27, P, So.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ali Phillips (#23, UT, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sophi Mazzola (#16, 2B, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
