Box: Eureka 9, Lafayette 5
Box: Eureka 9, Lafayette 5

123456RHE
Lafayette010103500
Eureka300051990

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lafayette14-122-3140/5112/4
Eureka21-16-0206/851/2

Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.

EurekaABRHRBI2B3BHR
Skylinn Pogue (#2, Sr.)2311000
Sydney Bailey (#5, So.)3122000
Payton Deakin (#3, Jr.)3110000
Mia Mazzola (#6, Sr.)3111000
Ali Phillips (#23, Sr.)3111000
Sophi Mazzola (#25, So.)4110000
Cora Skaggs (#1, Sr.)3100000
Elli Gianino (#24, Jr.)4011000
Kaelee Kohl (#4, Sr.)1011000

