Box: Eureka 9, Lafayette 5

|Lafayette
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|Eureka
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|9
|9
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lafayette
|14-12
|2-3
|140/5
|112/4
|Eureka
|21-1
|6-0
|206/8
|51/2
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Eureka
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Skylinn Pogue (#2, Sr.)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sydney Bailey (#5, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Payton Deakin (#3, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mia Mazzola (#6, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ali Phillips (#23, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sophi Mazzola (#25, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cora Skaggs (#1, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elli Gianino (#24, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaelee Kohl (#4, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
