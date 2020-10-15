Box: Farmington 10, Cape Girardeau Central 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Cape Girardeau Central
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Farmington
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|10
|11
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Cape Girardeau Central
|10-5
|0-1
|102/7
|107/7
|Farmington
|19-11
|6-2
|257/17
|135/9
|Cape Girardeau Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Farmington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Angelia Davis (#5, SS, So.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Shelby Bowling (#4, 1B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Avery Graham (#18, OF, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mckennah Wallace (#9, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
