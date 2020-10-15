 Skip to main content
Box: Farmington 10, Cape Girardeau Central 1
Box: Farmington 10, Cape Girardeau Central 1

1234567RHE
Cape Girardeau Central0001000100
Farmington400051010110

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Cape Girardeau Central10-50-1102/7107/7
Farmington19-116-2257/17135/9

Cape Girardeau Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Angelia Davis (#5, SS, So.)3222101
Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)3220000
Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)3211000
Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)3121000
Shelby Bowling (#4, 1B, Fr.)3112000
Avery Graham (#18, OF, Fr.)0100000
Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)4022100
Mckennah Wallace (#9, 3B, Jr.)4010000

