Box: Farmington 10, Windsor (Imperial) 5

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Farmington
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Farmington
|11-11
|3-2
|167/8
|120/5
|Windsor (Imperial)
|7-7
|4-1
|104/5
|95/4
|Farmington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Mckennah Wallace (#9, 3B, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Angelia Davis (#5, SS, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jocelyn Grimes (#25, OF, Fr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shelby Bowling (#4, 1B, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
