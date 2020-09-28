 Skip to main content
Box: Farmington 10, Windsor (Imperial) 5
1234567RHE
Farmington52001201092
Windsor (Imperial)0102020500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Farmington11-113-2167/8120/5
Windsor (Imperial)7-74-1104/595/4

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)1300000
Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)4232100
Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)3122000
Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)5111001
Mckennah Wallace (#9, 3B, Jr.)5110100
Angelia Davis (#5, SS, So.)4110100
Jocelyn Grimes (#25, OF, Fr.)1100000
Shelby Bowling (#4, 1B, Fr.)3010000

Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.

